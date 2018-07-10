JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON To Donate Collection To OKPOP Museum

Tulsa World reports that Journey guitarist Neal Schon confirmed Monday that he will be donating items to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and told a story about how a Tulsan aided his music career by giving him a “break”.

Schon appeared at a news conference inside the BOK Center (site of a Journey and Def Leppard concert Monday night) with Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP.

“We are really excited to announce today that we will have a Neal Schon collection at OKPOP,” Moore said.

Groundbreaking is expected later this year for OKPOP, which will pay tribute to Oklahoma creatives who impacted pop culture.

“We’re going to get a nice collection for you all," Schon said. "I am going to have go through my zillion guitars and figure out which ones I am going to ship and I’m also going to get you a giant platinum plaque with all our records in it and dedicate it to the museum.”

Read more at Tulsa World.

