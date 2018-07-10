JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON To Donate Collection To OKPOP Museum
July 10, 2018, an hour ago
Tulsa World reports that Journey guitarist Neal Schon confirmed Monday that he will be donating items to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture and told a story about how a Tulsan aided his music career by giving him a “break”.
Schon appeared at a news conference inside the BOK Center (site of a Journey and Def Leppard concert Monday night) with Jeff Moore, executive director of OKPOP.
“We are really excited to announce today that we will have a Neal Schon collection at OKPOP,” Moore said.
Groundbreaking is expected later this year for OKPOP, which will pay tribute to Oklahoma creatives who impacted pop culture.
“We’re going to get a nice collection for you all," Schon said. "I am going to have go through my zillion guitars and figure out which ones I am going to ship and I’m also going to get you a giant platinum plaque with all our records in it and dedicate it to the museum.”
Read more at Tulsa World.
Journey's tour schedule with Def Leppard is as follows:
July
11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
August
11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
September
1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park
23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum