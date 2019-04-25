JOURNEY Guitarist Releases HD Video Footage From NEAL SCHON's Journey Through Time Concert In San Francisco

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has released professionally-filmed video footage from his February 2018 Journey Through Time concert, which took place at The Independent in San Francisco, California.

The videos below for "Lights", "Still They Ride", "Lady Luck", "Any Way You Want It" and "People" were shot by Adam Reader and edited by Jim Reitzel.

Schon previously stated: “We’re really going to play anything that’s in our repertoire - anything that Journey has recorded. I plan on mixing it up a lot and not playing the same set. Stuff from our first three records – we’re going to update that a little bit – and have some fun jamming!”