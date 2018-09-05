JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN Discusses Baseball's Connection To "Don't Stop Believin'" - "It Gives Permission To Dream"; Video

It's only fitting that the ultimate song about comebacks has enjoyed a renaissance of its own, reports MLB.com's Alyson Footer. You'd have to go back almost four decades to find the last time Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" actually topped current Top 40 lists, but in terms of songs whose legacies go on and on (and on and on), the tune still resonates to this day - especially in baseball circles.

"It's great to still be relevant after all these years," said Jonathan Cain, Journey's longtime keyboardist.

Cain, whose love for baseball seems to match his love for music, just completed a two-night concert series at the Toyota Center in Houston, where Journey teamed with another popular band from the '80s, Def Leppard, for what was surely a nostalgic trip down Hair Band Lane.

Cain used his day off in Houston on Tuesday to hang out at Minute Maid Park. He toured the visiting clubhouse, took in batting practice on the field and watched the Twins-Astros game from the stands.

