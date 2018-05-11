JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN - "I Want To Set The Record Straight; We Did Not Kick STEVE PERRY Out Of The Band"

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for MyGlobalMind.com, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain discusses his memoir Don't Stop Believin', shares insight into writing the biggest songs of our time, explains how his faith carried him through failed marriages and down turns with band, and what happened in 1996 with the Steve Perry reunion. An excerpt follows:

Robert Cavuoto: Do you think the fans have given up on a potential reunion with Steve and would welcome another Journey CD with singer Arnel Pineda?

Jonathan Cain: "The door has always been open to Steve! He knows where we live and he can always get a hold of us. You would have to ask him that question. I have to respect his private life as he wants to keep it private.

"We haven’t given up on making a new CD; it’s just that the market has changed so much. We have to be careful when making a new offering. We have to map it out, so it makes sense economically. Bands burn money! They are money burning machines [laughing] I’m encouraged that we can do one. I think Neal and I are going to have to rope Arnel in. We know what we need to do. I have been making Christian music, and it has given me a mastery of putting things together. When I come to the studio, I have everything arranged and ready to go. If we apply that approach, we should be able to knock things out in a week or two. That is why I think we have to be a little organized about the recording."

Robert Cavuoto: When Steve left the band in the 80’s, did you think he would return to reunite as so many artists and bands do?

Jonathan Cain: "I wasn’t sure. I know the wear, tear, and pace we were going was hard during those first six years I was with the band. We rehearsed, recorded, and toured; eventually, it takes a toll on you. Back in the day, you would tour and never take into account the wear and tear on your body, on your voice, or you’re well being. With it comes all this insanity, I think you would look to change things. Everybody is different, and I couldn’t be selfish with his request to leave the band. Look at what we did together and all the great music we have made. Those three albums I wrote with those guys will stand the test of time. We didn’t announce a break up at the time as we were coming off a platinum album. It’s like taking a beautiful car, parking it, and never starting it up again. Eight years went by so Neal, and I did other things. I built my recording studio and started making my solo music. In 1991 Neal said, “I miss that voice of Journey!” I told him, you started the band with Ross Valory and Greg Rolie even before Steve was around, so I’m down with getting it started again. There were some hard times getting it off the ground again as I really had to tough it out. We figured the music was bigger than all of us and we believed in it. People may criticize us for our decision, but I want to set the record straight; we did not kick Steve out of the band. It was his decision, and we made the decision to move on without him. I have been asked so many times I decided to write it down the way I saw it. It’s what I saw in my 37 years."

Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. Promising to be one of the top tours of the year, the North American trek will be composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 21st in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center and will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

The 58-city tour will hit ten stadiums - Toronto’s Rogers Centre; Atlanta’s Sun Trust Park; Detroit’s Comerica Park; Chicago’s Wrigley Field; Denver’s Coors Field; Minneapolis’ Target Field; Boston’s Fenway Park; St. Louis’ Busch Stadium; San Francisco’s AT&T Park; and San Diego’s Petco Park - as well as world-famous arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the ‘Fabulous’ Forum in Inglewood, California.

Def Leppard / Journey dates:

May

21 - Hartford, CT - XL Center**

23 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

26 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center**

28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

June

1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center**

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field**

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena**

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center**

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome**

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park**

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center**

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena**

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum