JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN - "It's An Honor To Resonate With Different Generations"
June 24, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Milwaukee Magazine recently caught up with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. he discussed the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of fame, his book Don't Stop Believin', and touring with Def Leppard. Following is an excerpt from the interview.
Q: What are you enjoying most so far about this tour with Def Leppard?
Cain: "I enjoy seeing different fans. Some Def Leppard fans haven’t seen Journey. And some Journey fans haven’t seen Def Leppard. So, I like the idea that we’re mixing a crowd. And we’re exposing them to different styles of music."
Q: What do think of the success the band’s had with attracting different generations of fans?
Cain: "It’s an honor to resonate with different generations. We wrote a universal theme of hope and love. We wrote rock and soul and pop that transcends generations. We were just being ourselves. Ironically, critics hated the band. Always wrote negative reviews, pretty much across the board. But the fans still bought it anyways. We sold over 85 million records worldwide. We survived and lasted, and they were wrong."
Read the complete interview here.
On June 15th, Journey performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the night is available below.
Journey's tour schedule with Def Leppard is as follows:
July
1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park
3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field
28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
August
11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
September
1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park
23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum