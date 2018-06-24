JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN - "It's An Honor To Resonate With Different Generations"

Milwaukee Magazine recently caught up with Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. he discussed the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of fame, his book Don't Stop Believin', and touring with Def Leppard. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: What are you enjoying most so far about this tour with Def Leppard?

Cain: "I enjoy seeing different fans. Some Def Leppard fans haven’t seen Journey. And some Journey fans haven’t seen Def Leppard. So, I like the idea that we’re mixing a crowd. And we’re exposing them to different styles of music."

Q: What do think of the success the band’s had with attracting different generations of fans?

Cain: "It’s an honor to resonate with different generations. We wrote a universal theme of hope and love. We wrote rock and soul and pop that transcends generations. We were just being ourselves. Ironically, critics hated the band. Always wrote negative reviews, pretty much across the board. But the fans still bought it anyways. We sold over 85 million records worldwide. We survived and lasted, and they were wrong."

On June 15th, Journey performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Fan-filmed video from the night is available below.

