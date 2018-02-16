JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN On Feud With Bandmate NEAL SCHON - "I Think The Band And Our Fans Are Bigger Than All Of This Stuff"

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain will release his memoir, Don't Stop Believin', on May 1st via publisher Zondervan. Cain dropped into the Rolling Stone office to chat about the memoir, and was asked about the situation with bandmate Neal Schon. The pair engaged in an online feud last summer after Cain and other members of Journey made a visit to President Donald Trump's White House. Cain's wife, Paula White, is the president's spiritual advisor. An excerpt from the interview follows:

Rolling Stone: What's the status of your relationship with Neal? Are you on speaking terms?

Jonathan Cain: "At this point, I'll see him at rehearsals for the tour. That's the way we always operate. I move forward. I don't live in the Bay Area anymore. I have a life with Paula in Florida. He's got a life with [his wife] Michaele in San Rafael. We meet when we get on the road."

R.S.: In your estimation, what caused him to get so angry with you?

J.C.: "You'd have to ask him. I can't speak for him. It was just something that happened. We've had a tremendous relationship for 38 years. Any relationship that goes on that long, there's bound to be bumps in the road. But I think the band and our fans are bigger than all of this stuff. When you read my book, you'll see the mountains and the struggles that we had to overcome together. There were insurmountable situations where we were like, "How are we going to get out of this one?" Neal and I brought this thing, along with the rest of the guys, back to where it belonged. I'll always be grateful for that. We're brothers. I'm proud of that."

An overview of Cain's upcoming memoir: Jonathan Cain and the band Journey were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, but Cain’s journey to fame wasn’t always easy. As a child, Cain survived a horrific school fire that killed nearly 100 of his classmates. His experience formed a resilience that would carry him through both tragedy and success in the years to come.

Moving from Chicago to Sunset Boulevard, Cain never let go of his musical dreams, eventually getting his big break with the iconic band Journey - and writing the songs that would become the soundtrack of a generation.

In this long-awaited memoir, Cain takes us on a spiritual odyssey from center stage with Journey when all America was listening to his life-changing faith today. Through it all, he reminds us of the melodies and lyrics that serve as milestones for our biggest dreams - as they call us to never stop believing.

