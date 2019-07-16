JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN Releases Official Lyric Video For "Kingdom Come Down" Single

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey member, Jonathan Cain, has release a lyric video for "Kingdom Come Down", the single from his new album, More Like Jesus, out now via Identity Records/The Fuel Music Distribution. Watch the clip below.

"I'm just very prolific when it comes to music for God," Cain tells Billboard. He embraced faith-based music with 2016's What God Wants To Hear and released a Christmas album, Unsung Noel, the following year. "These days that's what I'm writing, and I'm having a blast with it. I'm recording in my new studio and I get to play with the A-list players in Nashville, 'cause they're happy to get away from country for a minute. I'm just writing all the time, y'know - for Journey, too, but this thing with worship music is really fun. It's another gig that I don't get burned out on, and I have a lot of energy I can offer when I come back to Journey."

Tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"More Like Jesus"

"Now Unto Him"

"Tell Your Mountain"

"Kingdom Come Down"

"Love Carries The Cross"

"Beautiful In Every Way"

"Only In The Arms"

"Alive"

"Unshaken"

"Already Victorious"

"Take These Ashes"

"Better Man"

"Remove Every Veil"

"For He Has Risen"

"Kingdom Come Down" lyric video:

"More Like Jesus" lyric video: