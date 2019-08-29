JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN Releases Official Lyric Video For "Tell Your Mountain" Single

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey member, Jonathan Cain, has release a lyric video for "Tell Your Mountain", the latest single from his new album, More Like Jesus, out now via Identity Records/The Fuel Music Distribution. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Unleashed"

"More Like Jesus"

"Now Unto Him"

"Tell Your Mountain"

"Kingdom Come Down"

"Love Carries The Cross"

"Beautiful In Every Way"

"Only In The Arms"

"Alive"

"Unshaken"

"Already Victorious"

"Take These Ashes"

"Better Man"

"Remove Every Veil"

"For He Has Risen"

"Kingdom Come Down" lyric video:

"More Like Jesus" lyric video:

"Tell Your Mountain" lyric video