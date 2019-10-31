JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN Releases "Something Greater" Video

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey member, Jonathan Cain, has released a music video for his new single, "Something Greater". The song was inspired by the book of the same name, written by his wife, Paula White-Cain.

Paula White-Cain is the spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump. She hosts Paula White Today, and is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought after motivational speaker. Paula's commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and call to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls.

Published on October 15th via Faith Words, the official blurb for Something Greater reads:

Early in Paula's life, she didn't know God, but there was always a pull to something greater. Once she prayed for salvation at the age of eighteen, Paula finally understood the meaning of grace and purpose, and realized God had been taking care of her the whole time.

Paula shares her journey of faith in Something Greater, what she calls "a love letter to God from a messed up Mississippi girl." She details feeling led to a higher calling as a child, how she came to serve others as a female pastor, and what led to being asked to become spiritual advisor to President Donald Trump.

Something Greater encourages readers to know and understand the "something greater" that is in all of them, and will teach them how to cling to Jesus Christ in times of need and abundance.