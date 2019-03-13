JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN To Release "More Like Jesus" Single This Month; Lyric Video Streaming

Broadway World is reporting that Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey member, Jonathan Cain, will release his first new single of 2019, "More Like Jesus", via Identity Records on March 22nd. The song will be available at digital retailers and streaming outlets globally from The Fuel Music at this location.

The single will be included on Cain's new solo album, out May 3rd. The album title, tracklisting and more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Written in response to Cain asking himself what he should pray for and what would be his ultimate New Year's resolution in 2018, "More Like Jesus" became his personal anthem that helped carry him through a huge, 58-city arena/stadium tour with Journey that played to over one million people last year. An integral part to one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, Cain is intent on "walking his life out more in the mind of Christ."

"To be more like Jesus," Cain declares, "To find forgiveness after being forsaken, ready when I'm asked to sacrifice, to pray for the broken, to win souls along the way and declare His Living Word as truth."

Watch a lyric video below, and read more at Broadway World.