JOURNEY Mega-Hit "Don't Stop Believin'" Becomes Battle Cry For Detroit's COVID-19 Patients

One Detroit hospital has a message for its patients recovering from COVID-19: Don't stop believin'.

The Detroit News reports that four decades after the rock band Journey famously introduced the world to mythical South Detroit, one of the city's most beloved songs has become a rousing battle cry for coronavirus patients.

"Don't Stop Believin'" - the 1980s hit song commonly played during Detroit Red Wings games - is echoing down the hallways of Henry Ford Hospital. It's among songs of hope played during tear-jerking celebrations at Metro Detroit hospitals for patients prevailing over the coronavirus, serving as an inspiration for health care workers who are working to save lives while risking their own.

"The song is a sign of hope, a reminder to patients to never give up and a motivational thank-you to tired, never-stop-trying team members," said Veronica Hall, president of Henry Ford Hospital and a registered nurse.

The joyful celebrations have come when patients get off ventilators or get discharged, and have become an antidote to the gloomy, daily reports of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID-19.

"The victories and the happy moments... are often marked with smiles, cheers, maybe a recording of successes on whiteboards - and tears of relief among the critical care teams and staff connected to emergency and COVID-19 units," Hall said.

Read more at The Detroit News.