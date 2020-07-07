JOURNEY Performs "Don't Stop Believin'" At 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony; HQ Video

July 7, 2020, an hour ago

journey

JOURNEY Performs "Don't Stop Believin'" At 2017 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony; HQ Video

Journey were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017. At the ceremony, the band performed their all-time classic, "Don't Stop Believin'". Watch HQ video of the performance below:

The band also performed "Lights", with guitarist Neal Schon dedicating the performance to former Journey singer, Steve Perry:

Schon recently confirmed that Journey are working on a new album. Stay tuned for updates.



