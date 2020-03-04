JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON And JONATHAN CAIN File Lawsuit Against Dissident Band Members; Drummer STEVE SMITH And Bassist ROSS VALORY Fired

Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, the remaining principal members of Journey, filed a lawsuit yesterday to ensure that the band continues on its great success of more than 40 years. The lawsuit was filed after an attempted corporate coup d'état by the band’s former drummer Steven Smith and former bassist Ross Valory, who have been removed from the band as a result.

According to a press release, the Complaint, filed by Miller Barondess, LLP in California Superior Court, accuses defendants Smith and Valory of sowing discord among the band members by engaging in self-dealing and selfishly putting their interests ahead of the band’s.

The lawsuit seeks to enjoin a scheme by defendants to possess the rights to the Journey name and be paid without actually performing, and also seeks damages in excess of $10 million. If Smith and Valory had been successful it would have brought an end to a legendary band that has brought so much joy to millions of people all over the world. Given the circumstances Schon and Cain were left with no alternative but to take decisive action for themselves and Journey’s fans.

Journey, formed in 1973, is one of the most successful rock bands of all time, with ten platinum albums, eighteen Top 40 singles, and over 75 million albums sold worldwide.

Schon, the only remaining founding member, who has played at every performance since the inception of Journey, along with Cain and former lead singer Steve Perry, formed the core of Journey and were responsible for the band’s meteoric rise to prominence in the 1980’s. Together, they wrote several of the most well-known rock songs in the world - including “Don’t Stop Believin”, the best-selling digital track from the 20th century, with over 7 million copies sold in the United States, and the second most downloaded song of all time.

Read more at Business Wire.