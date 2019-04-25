JOURNEY Singer To Lead Guitar-Smashing Tradition At Opening Of Hard Rock Café In Manila

It will be a hard-driving night as Hard Rock Café (HRC) Manila holds its grand opening party with a bang - or with a “smash” - on April 30 at 7 PM, reports Manila Bulletin.

None other than Journey’s lead vocalist, Arnel Pineda, will join the event as the featured artist representing the Pinoy rock scene.

Icons like Peter Townshend of The Who, Matthew Bellamy, Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Jerry Lee Lewis among others were known to have “officially” destroyed a musical instrument during their gigs. Whether for showmanship or for other reasons, guitar smashing undoubtedly ramps up the adrenaline during concerts. And so this “tradition” continues at HRC to pay tribute to the Cafe’s history which is associated with rock legends.

Journey, is taking over the Las Vegas Strip this fall with a limited engagement inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace October 9 - 26. Tickets are on sale now.

Performances: October 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/journey or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.