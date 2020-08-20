JOURNEY - This 80s Hidden Gem Should've Been A Hit; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Journey is universally loved. Every generation standing right now has been moved by at least one of their many classic rock standards. Steve Perry, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain created magic in those years. Because they have so many wondrous hits, some of their greatest songs are under appreciated gems that deserve multiple listens and a permanent place in the playlists of our lives.

"Their 1981 masterpiece Escape was full of phenomenal songs and one that I believe should’ve been a massive hit. 'Stone In Love', an album rock staple from that epitomized why Journey is still on top and as big now as they were in their heyday.

"Hey music junkies the Professor Of Rock always here to celebrate the greatest artists and songs of all time with our latest edition of Pop Fix."