JOURNEY’s NEAL SCHON Confirms San Francisco Fire Relief Benefit Performance With GREGG ROLIE, MARCO MENDOZA, DEEN CASTRONOVO

Neal Schon, founding member of the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee group Journey, will play a very intimate benefit concert for North Bay Fire Relief on Friday, February 9th at The Independent in San Francisco.

The performance, Neal Schon’s Journey Through Time, will feature original Journey and Santana member Gregg Rolie, as well as Marco Mendoza and former Journey member Deen Castronovo. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, December 15th at 12 PM, PST, available here.

Schon recently released his first ever holiday EP that includes "Ave Maria", "Can’t Help Falling in Love" and instrumental renditions of Journey hits "Open Arms" and "Faithfully". Head to SchonMusic.com to download the EP for free.

Schon founded Journey in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Schon is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter and vocalist who is not only the founding member of Journey, but was a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Jan Hammer, HSAS and has released ten solo albums including his latest Votex. His guitar style has been described as soulful and melodic, admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince, who reportedly asked for Schon’s blessing to release "Purple Rain", which echoed a similar sound to Journey’s "Faithfully".

Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with a wide selection of chart-topping hits like "Don’t Stop Believin­'", "Open Arms", "Lights", "Faithfully", and "When You Love a Woman", among others.

(Photo by: Robert Knight)