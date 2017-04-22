JOURNEY’s Steve Smith To Exhibit His Artwork In Las Vegas

The Gallery of Music & Art in Las Vegas welcomes The Fabric Of Rhythm, an exhibition by Journey drum legend Steve Smith. All Artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition May 1st through May 31st during gallery hours 10 AM to 11 PM daily. The gallery is located within the Forum Shops at Caesars, Terrace Level 3. Steve Smith will be making three very special artist appearances at the gallery on Thursday, May 4th, May 11th and May 18th from 6:00-8:00pm. All appearances are complimentary and open to the public, however, RSVPs are strongly suggested here.

Call 702-366-9904 for additional information.