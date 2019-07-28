JOYOUS WOLF Perform Live - Off The Cuff Concert Series Video

Southern California rock band Joyous Wolf recently did a live session for Full Compass Systems - Off The Cuff Concert Series, during which they played their songs "Undesired", "Mother Rebel", and "The Mechanic". Check it out below.

Catch Joyous Wolf live in concert at the following shows:

July

30 - Touch Of Texas - Binghamton, NY

31 - Barrymore's - Ottawa, ON

August

2 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

4 - The Caruso Club - Sudbury, ON

6 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

7 - The Venue - Peterborough, ON

9 - Headliner - Neptune City, NJ

11 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

15 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

29 - Iron City Bam - Birmingham, AL

30 - River Neck Acres ATV Park - Florence, SC

31 - American Rebel Mud Park - Waynesboro, TN

For further details, visit Joyous Wolf on Facebook.

(Picture courtesy of Steve Thrasher Photography)