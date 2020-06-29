JOYOUS WOLF Release "Odyssey" Animated Video

Southern California rock quartet Joyous Wolf have issued an animated video for their brand new song "Odyssey". Watch a mariner and his son navigate the waters of life — quite literally.

"I was inspired by Homer's The Odyssey since that story has always been profoundly impactful on my life," explains singer Nick Reese to American Songwriter. "I knew that I wanted to write a song about it, but I wanted to modernize it, I wanted to focus on the emotional and deep familial aspects of the story."



As for the video, the singer says, "I think the above all theme is positive feelings, the song is about hope through the turbulence, and I believe the video illustrates that hope. No matter the obstacle, the loss, or barrier, keep moving forward."

"Odyssey" is available now via Roadrunner Records.





