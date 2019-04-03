JOYOUS WOLF Release Two New Singles From Forthcoming EP

Southern California based rock band Joyous Wolf has released the first two singles off of their upcoming EP, Place In Time, which is due out April 19th via Roadrunner Records. Listen to “Quiet Heart” and the title track “Place In Time” now:

Click here to pre-order Place In Time.

Catch Joyous Wolf live with Buckcherry on the Warpaint Tour:

April

4 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale

7 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel

9 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

11 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

12 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe

13 - Tampa, FL - Fergs Live

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Surfer Bar

16 - Pensacola. FL - Vinyl

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

19 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live

28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio

May

1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club

For further details, visit Joyous Wolf on Facebook.

(Picture courtesy of Steve Thrasher Photography)