JOYOUS WOLF Release Two New Singles From Forthcoming EP
April 3, 2019, an hour ago
Southern California based rock band Joyous Wolf has released the first two singles off of their upcoming EP, Place In Time, which is due out April 19th via Roadrunner Records. Listen to “Quiet Heart” and the title track “Place In Time” now:
Click here to pre-order Place In Time.
Catch Joyous Wolf live with Buckcherry on the Warpaint Tour:
April
4 - Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week - Westworld of Scottsdale
7 - Jacksonville, NC - Tarheel
9 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
11 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
12 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe
13 - Tampa, FL - Fergs Live
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Surfer Bar
16 - Pensacola. FL - Vinyl
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
19 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
20 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
23 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
24 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
26 - Ft. Smith, AR - Temple Live
28 - Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Studio
May
1 - Denver, CO - Harry's Hideaway
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Montclair, CA - Canyon Club
For further details, visit Joyous Wolf on Facebook.
(Picture courtesy of Steve Thrasher Photography)