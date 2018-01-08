JUDAS PRIEST, ANVIL, TONY IOMMI Pay Tribute To Producer CHRIS TSANGARIDES - "He Understood Not Only The Music But Even More So The Musicians"

Yesterday (January 7th) we reported the death of legendary producer Chris Tsangarides, the man behind the knobs of treasured heavy metal classics such as Judas Priest’s Painkiller, Thin Lizzy’s Thunder And Lightning and Anvil’s Metal On Metal to name just a handful. He was 61 years-old. Several tributes have been posted on social media; a few of them are available below.

Judas Priest: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chris Tsangarides. His contributions to our metal and so many others will forever remain. Love and condolences to his family."

Steve "Lips" Kudlow (Anvil): "It's with profound sadness I say goodbye to a dear friend. Chris Tsangarides was our beloved record producer who I am grateful to say appeared in Anvil! The Story of Anvil with us. He was truly an amazing human being who had a deep passion for music. He understood not only the music but even more so the musicians. He became part of our lives and he will be sorely missed. Rest easy, my friend."

Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath): "I'm so saddened to hear of the passing of Chris Tsangarides - he has been a part of my life since the '70s when he worked as tape operator on the Sabbath album Sabotage and he's worked with me on lots of other albums and stuff. What a lovely bloke he was and we always got on really well and had a great laugh too! He'll be sadly missed. RIP my friend."

Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Sinner): "RIP Chris Tsangarides. I had the pleasure to work with Chris an entire summer and the result was the legendary Sinner album Comin‘ Out Fighting. Chris was a lovely guy with a great humor, was responsible for a lot of iconic albums and he was the original producer of Germany Rocks and our cover of 'Rebel Yell'. RIP my friend!"

Andy DiGelsomina (Lyraka): "Chris Tsangarides was one of the most kind, gracious people I ever encountered, and that's despite his having every reason in the world (due to his multitudinous accomplishments) to not be that way. His death is a horrible loss to me, mostly for that reason. I try not to live my life with regrets, but the fact that I had the chance to work with him and couldn't is magnified by this. RIP, Great Maestro of Metal. Your worth as a person was outstanding in my eyes, and your accomplishments will live forever, for everyone".

Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen): "Another good friend and musical genius /musicians therapist /comedian/ great human being has passed. Worked with him on two Malmsteen albums and he even put on a viking helmet and diffused many situations in the studio, kept everyone in good spirits and laughing so much. If only more people in this business were giving and sharing knowledge like he did. Chris, I love you brother, go with the angels to your reward. RIP, Love and peace to all family and friends!"

Tsangarides' daughter Anastasia wrote on Facebook.

“It is with complete and utter sadness that I need to tell you all that our beloved father and my mums best friend Chris Tsangarides passed away peacefully last night after another brave battle with pneumonia as well as heart failure. We really are appreciating your messages of love and kindness but we are struggling to reply to them. With all our love and thanks from us all. Jane, Theo, Louis, Paris, Samantha and Casey. We're gonna miss you everyday of our lives xxxxxxxxx.”