JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL On Not Slowing Down - "RICHIE FAULKNER Came On Board With Boundless Enthusiasm; We're Back At Doing Albums And Full-Blown Tours Again"

Canada's Thorn Of Rock recently caught up with Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill, who discussed the idea of a farewell tour, how slowing down didn't take, and Judas Preist's continued longevity.

On doing a farewell tour: "It's not on the cards. We did try and slow down. That's what the Epitaph tour was all about. Richie (Faulkner / guitars) came on board with boundless enthusiasm and energy, and we're back at doing albums and full-blown tours again, and we're all loving every minute of it. So there's no talk at the moment of stopping, but it will come, obviously. You can't ignore age. But, like I say, as long as we can get out there and put on quality performances, we will do so. If the performances start to drop and the material starts to become substandard by our standards, then, yeah, maybe it's time to call it a day, but that's still not on the horizon yet."

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne, has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his No More Tours 2 tour with Judas Priest as support.

The six-week trek kicks off in Ozzy's native UK on January 31 before wrapping March 16 in Zurich, Switzerland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK - Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London (O2 Arena), Glasgow and Ozzy's Birmingham hometown - before heading to Europe for gigs in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Switzerland. This news follows an April announcement about Ozzy's North American dates, which will kick off in February 2020 (more details here).

Says Ozzy: “I’m really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Ozzy's initial 2020 European dates are listed below.

January

31 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

February

2 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

5 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

7 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

10 - London, UK - O2 Arena

12 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

14 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

17 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

20 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwell Arena

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

24 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

26 - Vienna, Austria - Stadhalle

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

March

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

5 - Munich, Germany - Olympianhalle

7 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10 - Bologna, Italy - Unpol Arena

13 - Madrid, Spain - Wiznik Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion