JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL On The Resurgence Of Vinyl Records - "That's The Ultimate Piece Of Hardware"; Audio

In a new interview with Musik Universe, Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill discusses a number of topics, including the possibility of Firepower being the band's last album and tour in the wake of Glenn Tipton's battle with Parkinson's disease, to which he says, "We're not planning on that."

He also talks about digital music and the resurgence on vinyl, stating: "One thing I miss, if I buy something from iTunes or whatever, I miss actually the sleeve notes, the artwork, you read about what guitarist is playing what lead on what song, you've got the lyrics on there, who produced it, where it was produced. All that information, it's certainly not there, you're just getting the cold file and it goes down on a little plastic chip. With the album you've got something there you can hold in your hand. I think people are starting to appreciate that again."

Ian continues: "That's the ultimate piece of hardware is the vinyl. You've got the artwork in the same size as it was supposed to have been to start with."

Deep Purple and Judas Priest are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California.

Tour dates:

August

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre