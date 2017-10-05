JUDAS PRIEST, BON JOVI, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Nominess For 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Judas Priest, Bon Jovi and Rage Against The Machine are among this year's heavier nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be announced in December, with The 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall.
Alphabetically the 19 nominees include:
Bon Jovi
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
Kate Bush
Link Wray
LL Cool J
MC5
Nina Simone
Radiohead
Rage Against The Machine
Rufus with Chaka Khan
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
The Cars
The Meters
The Moody Blues
The Zombies
Fans can cast their vote at this location.