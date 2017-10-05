JUDAS PRIEST, BON JOVI, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Nominess For 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Judas Priest, Bon Jovi and Rage Against The Machine are among this year's heavier nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be announced in December, with The 33rd Annual Induction Ceremony taking place on April 14 at Cleveland's Public Hall.

Alphabetically the 19 nominees include:

Bon Jovi

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

Kate Bush

Link Wray

LL Cool J

MC5

Nina Simone

Radiohead

Rage Against The Machine

Rufus with Chaka Khan

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Cars

The Meters

The Moody Blues

The Zombies





Fans can cast their vote at this location.