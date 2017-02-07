JUDAS PRIEST Classic “Living After Midnight” Covered Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

In the new video below, guitarist Thomas Zwijsen performs a fingerstyle acoustic classical guitar cover of Judas Priest’s classic track, “Living After Midnight”. Go to KingOfTheStrings.com for free tabs and a tutorial video lesson, showing you exactly how to play this arrangement.

Zwijsen recently issued the video below, offering a guitar lesson for the Europe classic, “The Final Countdown”. Find details to get free tabs within the YouTube clip.