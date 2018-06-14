JUDAS PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Copenhagen Show Posted; GLENN TIPTON Performs During Three Song Encore

On June 10th, Judas Priest performed at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which included guitarist Glenn Tipton on stage for the last three songs of the night, can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Firepower"

"Grinder"

"Sinner"

"The Ripper"

"Lightning Strike"

"Bloodstone"

"Saints In Hell"

"Turbo Lover"

"Tyrant"

"Night Comes Down"

"Freewheel Burning"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"Rising From Ruins"

"Metal Gods" **

"Breaking The Law" **

"Living After Midnight" **

**with Glenn Tipton

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.