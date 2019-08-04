JUDAS PRIEST - First Show Of Upcoming 50th Anniversary Tour Announced

Judas Priest have been confirmed to perform at the Wacken Open Air 2020 in Wacken, Germany, which will run from July 30th - August 1st. This is the first official date confirmed for the band's upcoming 50th Anniversary tour, which is due to kick off in the spring / summer of 2020. Stay tuned for updates.

Guesting on 97.1 The Eagle out of Texas, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford talked about the secret band's longevity, the success of the Firepower album, and working on the follow-up with guitarist Glenn Tipton, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Halford: "It's always important to remember that Glenn is still fully immersed in Judas Priest. Judas Priest is Glenn and Ian (Hill) and Scott (Travis) and Richie (Faulkner) and myself, and Andy (Sneap) is doing great work for the band. Glenn is back home in the UK, and every day he's usually in the studio coming up with this riff and that riff that we put together in the vaults so we can prepare for the next bunch of songs we're gonna make."

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner recently took to social media to thank fans for their support on the band's Firepower tour, which recently wrapped it's North American leg in Las Vegas, and to share some stats.

Says Richie: "Thanks to every single one of you that came and rocked out with us on the Firepower tour 2018/2019. It’s been emotional and amazing to see all of you and share in the celebration of heavy metal all around the world. A big thanks also to our wonderful Judas Priest Crew. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to serve."

The band's tour itinerary can be found here.