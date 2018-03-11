JUDAS PRIEST - Forge YOUR Name In Steel With New Firepower Logo Generator

Judas Priest are inviting fans to "forge your own name in steel" with a new Firepower-themed logo generator, available here.

Judas Priest’s new studio album Firepower is out now, and fans from around the northeast area will be able to meet the band at a New York City CD signing, there will also be an exclusive Judas Priest pop-up store at the same location, as well.

Fans who purchase Firepower at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue in New York City) will receive a wristband that will grant you access to the special event on March 19th at 6 PM. Wristbands are limited and will be distributed on first come first serve basis. This will be the only opportunity to meet the band while they are in the US. No posed photos allowed, and the band will sign copies of the new the album purchased during street week at the Sony Square NYC. Also please note, Sony Square NYC only accepts credit cards.

The Judas Priest pop-up store will also be at Sony Square NYC - located in the gallery at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue in New York City) from March 9th - 19th. Featured items include a gallery of rare band photos, a display of historic Judas Priest stage outfits, Judas Priest lyric sheets handwritten by Rob Halford, and other Judas Priest surprises. For sale at the pop-up store will be the brand-new album Firepower, as well as the band’s entire vinyl catalog and authentic Judas Priest merchandise.

Firepower is comprised of 14 tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979 - 1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

Firepower can be ordered here.

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

"Spectre" video:

"Never The Heroes" lyric video:

"Lightning Strike" video:

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will kick off on March 13th in Pennsylvania, and wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum