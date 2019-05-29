JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "Calling Us A Heavy Metal Version Of QUEEN Would Be Quite A Decent Comparison"

Ahead of Judas Priest's June 5 concert at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO, frontman Rob Halford spoke with Colorado Springs Independent about the recently passed Equality Act, writing an autobiography, and his band being the heavy metal version of Queen. An excerpt follows:

Q: I have a question about your current tour-mate Mick Box’s recent description of his band Uriah Heep as “The Beach Boys of Heavy Metal.” If you were to draw a similar comparison with Judas Priest, what would it be?

Halford: "Well, ironically enough, given your last question, I think that calling us a heavy metal version of Queen would be quite a decent comparison. I’ve been a huge Queen fan all of my life. And when I think back on all the songs that Judas Priest has created over the last four decades or so, I think we do have a bit of a Queen vibe about us, in terms of not putting blinkers on oneself, letting the music take you where it needs to go, and being from the heart. Because Queen was a band that never let itself be boxed in."

