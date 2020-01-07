JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Celebrates 34 Years Of Sobriety

On January 6th, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford celebrated 34 years of being clean and sober. He celebrated with the post below.

Following is an excerpt from a 2015 interview with Canada's "Rock N' Roll Breakfast Show", with Halford discussing his sobriety.

Halford: "Most of the Priest fans drink, they keep me sober. That might sound crazy, but I have to go out there night after night and do my work in the way that's expected from me, and I can't go out there drunk. I can't go out there smashed and drugged. That's cheating my fans, that's giving them a poorer display. So, if that makes sense, that's also part of my daily spiritual ritual; keeping clean and sober for my own well being, but also for my fans and everybody else."