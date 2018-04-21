JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Credits Band's Longevity To "Discipline, Commitment, And Never Forgetting Our Fanbase"

British journalist and broadcaster Alan Ovington recently caught up with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and guitarit Richie Faulkner to discuss the band's new album, Firepower, and their long career. Check out the complete inteview using the audio player below.

On Judas Priest's longevity:

Rob: "When you start in any band, I don't think you have any idea as to how long your particular journey is going to last. You really don't have a clue. I think that when you come together as musicians, that's the furthest thing from your mind. You're working as a band to put your original material together with the hopes of connecting to a fanbase, and then if things are going well, to make a connection to a record company. From that point on, it's very much in the lap of the gods. I've always felt that where Priest has been able to get to, it's been down to discipline, our real love and commitment to making the best music that we can make, and never forgetting our fanbase."

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Daily News, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford defended the decision not to ask former guitarist K.K Downing back to the band after current axman Glenn Tipton couldn’t tour due to battling Parkinson’s Disease.

“Equally (K.K. Downing) had made the decision to retire, I don’t know how many years ago that it was,” said Halford. “At the time he was emphatic about retiring and never coming back, and that’s what we were left with. There has been no communication since that time. There has been no inquiries about how the band is doing since that time, or how the guys are doing, or anything of that nature.”

Halford went on, “What upset me personally was the inference that Glenn didn’t play on this record. I took that quite strongly.

“How would you feel if those types of insinuations had been placed in a statement along with the not being asked to come back? Just extraordinary. The wording should have been different in my point of view.

“Like I said on a radio interview, we have never been a band to publicly bring these things to the surface.”

The Firepower tour, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, runs through May 1st before heading to Europe for the summer. Remaining North American dates are listed below.

April

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Judas Priest debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Firepower, marking the group’s highest charting album ever.

The album surpasses the group’s previous chart high, logged when 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls debuted and peaked at #6. In the UK, Firepower landed at #5, marking the band's highest ranking since British Steel in 1980.