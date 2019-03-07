JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Finally Working On His Memoir - "I Think Mine Will End Up Like The Lord Of The Rings... We're Talking About Three Heavy Metal Tomes"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford believes the British heavy metallers' almost-50-years-of-history would be ideal fodder for a Hollywood biopic, akin to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

"I think Judas Priest has had a very interesting life," Halford tells Stuff ahead of the band's visit to Auckland for a one-off show on March 16th. "We've certainly got some stories to tell. We've certainly had a lot of incidents on the road that's for sure," he adds, also pointing to the similarities between himself and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

"I also had to hide a gay guy like Freddie for all those years," says the now 67-year-old Halford who only publicly revealed his homosexuality in 1998.

"It's a wonderful moment when you walk out of the closet," he told bi-weekly LGBT magazine The Advocate back then. "Now I've done that and I've freed myself. It's a great feeling for me to finally let go and make this statement."

He admits he was worried about a negative reaction after that interview, but was surprised and delighted to be quickly inundated with messages of support from colleagues and fans.

As for who would play him? Halford isn't sure. "Who could be the 'Metal God'? I haven't got a clue. I thought Rami [Malek, who won an Oscar for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody] did a fantastic job of Freddie's persona, charisma. But I'm sure there's another actor out there who could get the leather and whips and chains on."

Halford says he could also help with the script, admitting that he's currently finally working on a memoir on his life and time with Judas Priest.

"It's been rattling around in my head forever. As you move on in life and have had the wonderful good luck, fortune and gratefulness to spend 50 years in a glorious band like Judas Priest, the main thing is you want to be to tell your side of the story from the horse's mouth, as opposed to something that has been knocked up by somebody else from a bunch of interviews and so forth.

"Just because of the way I am and because I'm the lyricist of the band - a bit like my mate Bruce [Dickinson, Iron Maiden's lead singer] - I think mine will end up like The Lord Of The Rings. Between my early childhood, adolescent years and the place where I'm at now, I think we're talking about three heavy metal tomes."

