JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "I'm A Relic On The Metal Altar"
May 15, 2019, 17 hours ago
Ahead of Judas Priest's back-to-back nights at the Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on May 18 and 19, Albany Times Union has released a new interview conducted with frontman Rob Halford. Read an excerpt below:
Playing two nights in a row does have its perils for Halford as a vocalist. He has to perform carefully so he can maintain the ability to hit the piercing high notes and offer up the operatic vocal style that's made him one of the greatest and most beloved lead singers in heavy metal history.
"On this tour, we're doing lots of songs I haven't done in a long time," he noted. "I have to find a way of finding a comfort zone, otherwise things can get really difficult and it's very easy to blow your voice out.
"It's all about technique, I have to really think through the set," Halford added. "I'm lurching toward 68, most people this age would be in retirement. I'm a relic on the metal altar. I laugh about it because I love it so much."
Read the complete interview at Albany Times Union.
Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.
May
15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun
18 - Albany, NY - The Palace
19 - Albany, NY - The Palace
20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *
22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount
28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater
31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
June
1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre
3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
* Uriah Heep only