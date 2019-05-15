JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "I'm A Relic On The Metal Altar"

Ahead of Judas Priest's back-to-back nights at the Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on May 18 and 19, Albany Times Union has released a new interview conducted with frontman Rob Halford. Read an excerpt below:

Playing two nights in a row does have its perils for Halford as a vocalist. He has to perform carefully so he can maintain the ability to hit the piercing high notes and offer up the operatic vocal style that's made him one of the greatest and most beloved lead singers in heavy metal history.

"On this tour, we're doing lots of songs I haven't done in a long time," he noted. "I have to find a way of finding a comfort zone, otherwise things can get really difficult and it's very easy to blow your voice out.

"It's all about technique, I have to really think through the set," Halford added. "I'm lurching toward 68, most people this age would be in retirement. I'm a relic on the metal altar. I laugh about it because I love it so much."

Read the complete interview at Albany Times Union.

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

May

15 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

16 - Uncastville, CT - Mohegan Sun

18 - Albany, NY - The Palace

19 - Albany, NY - The Palace

20 - Sellersville, PA - ST94 *

22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

25 - Chicago, IL - Rosemount

28 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

29 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater

31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

June

1 - Little Rock, AR - Riverfest Ampitheatre

3 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads *

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

* Uriah Heep only