JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Is "Terribly Excited" To Be On Tour - "I’m A 66-Year-Old Metalhead, But I Feel Like A Heavy Metal Kid"

“I’m a 66-year-old metalhead, but I feel like a heavy metal kid,” Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford tells Green Bay Press Gazette in a new interview. “I get terribly excited to pack the suitcase and lock the door and go on the tour bus... It’s a thrill. It’s also a feeling of tremendous gratitude now to be able to do this all these years later based solely on the loyalty and support of our fans around the world. Yeah, it’s a little bit different in that the bones creak a little bit more, the feet hurt. But that’s a small trade-up to the joy of going out on a world tour.”

Read the interview at greenbaypressgazette.com.

The North American leg of Judas Priest's Firepower tour, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, runs through May 1st before heading to Europe for the summer. North American dates are listed below.

March

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Judas Priest debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Firepower, marking the group’s highest charting album ever.

The album surpasses the group’s previous chart high, logged when 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls debuted and peaked at #6. In the UK, Firepower landed at #5, marking the band's highest ranking since British Steel in 1980.