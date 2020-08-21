JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "It’s Still A Fact, In Certain Parts Of The World, People Like Me Get Hung And Thrown Off Of Buildings... It’s Horrific"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford's warts and all autobiography, Confess, will be released on September 29 via Hachette Books. Sonic Perspectives correspondent, Robert Cavuoto, caught up with Halford for a candid interview where he shares what it was like hiding his sexuality, if he regrets sharing some of the more candid stories, and what he has learned about himself through writing this book. Read a couple of excerpts below.

Q: The stories you shared are very candid. Do you have any regrets about sharing some of them with the world, your friends, your family, and band-mates?

Halford: "That’s a really great question! When I was sitting with Ian (Gittins), I was very open and honest. It just flows out of me. Being clean and sober for 30 years I don’t lie anymore, nor do I hold anything back. I like people to be the same towards me. I don’t doubt for one minute that some people will be shocked by what’s in Confess. This is my life, and me telling you all the important parts of it. It’s up to you to decide how to interrupt and utilize it. Going one step further, when I was having these long sessions with Ian, I would stop and go, 'Why did I say that?', particularly with some of the family incidents. I really had to let that go. The book isn’t even out yet, and I think about it nearly every day! I have to find a commonplace because I am exposing parts of my life, which some people will be quite shocked. That’s not my intent. When you are confessing, it’s exactly what you are doing. To protect certain individuals, we just changed their names out of respect. It’s crazy, some days I feel great that it’s all out there. Some days I would like to rewrite a paragraph or part all over. I’m sure I’m not the first person who has made this kind of book. Quite frankly, if I weren’t feeling that way, I would think there is something wrong with me! I’m a very emotional person. I’m still trying to find a settled place. That is why these interviews are good for me as I can talk things out. Talking and communication are so vital to us in life, especially when we are trying to figure things out."

Q: Nowadays, celebrities would never be able to have any secrets because of cell phone cameras, and everyone is a Paparazzi.

Halford: "It’s still a fact, in certain parts of the world, people like me get hung and thrown off of buildings; it’s horrific. As far as the book and my journey, I may not have been able to have a secret; you are absolutely right. Those were days, the elephant may have been in the room, but it was before cell phones, emails, and websites. It’s a different world, but the prejudice and the attacks still exist."

Read the full interview at SonicPerspectives.com.

Amazon pre-orders for Confess available now for North America and the UK.

A description of the book follows...

Most priests take confessions. This one is giving his.

Rob Halford, front man of global iconic metal band Judas Priest, is a true 'Metal God'. Raised in Britain's hard-working heavy industrial heartland he and his music were forged in the Black Country. Confess, his full autobiography, is an unforgettable rock 'n' roll story - a journey from a Walsall council estate to musical fame via alcoholism, addiction, police cells, ill-starred sexual trysts and bleak personal tragedy, through to rehab, coming out, redemption... and finding love.

Now, he is telling his gospel truth.

Told with Halford's trademark self-deprecating, deadpan Black Country humour, Confess is the story of an extraordinary five decades in the music industry. It is also the tale of unlikely encounters with everybody from Superman to Andy Warhol, Madonna, Jack Nicholson and the Queen. More than anything else, it's a celebration of the fire and power of heavy metal.

Rob Halford has decided to Confess. Because it's good for the soul.

(Photo - Joel Barrios, Norrsken Photography and Design)