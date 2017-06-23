JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Names His 10 Favourite Metal Albums

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has revealed his 10 favourite heavy metal albums to Rolling Stone. Among his picks are titles from Motörhead, Dio, Pantera, Slayer, Iron Maiden and more. Find out how Halford ranks his metal at RollingStone.com.

Judas Priest have been in the studio recording their new album with the team of longtime producer Tom Allom, Andy Sneap and Mike Exeter. Tracking on the band’s new studio album is "just about done”, according to Andy Sneap, who recently posted the below update via Instagram.

Says Andy: “Just about done with Priest tracking. One of the most enjoyable records I've worked on in a long time, especially working along side these two (Allom and Exeter).”

Just about done with Priest tracking. One of the most enjoyable records I've worked on in a long time, especially working along side these two.



Tom Allom was behind the board for every Priest album from 1979's Unleashed In The East through to 1988's Ram It Down; as well 2009's A Touch of Evil: Live. Andy Sneap is known for his work with Accept, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Megadeth, Nevermore, Testament, and many more. Mike Exeter earned a name for himself with Black Sabbath.

Earlier this year, Rob Halford spoke exclusively with BraveWords about the band’s new album and follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls saying, “You’re going to love this one. I'm not just saying that, but I know really well, you are going to love this one.”

Neither a title or release date for the forthcoming Judas Priest album have been announced yet. Stay tuned for updates.