JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD On GLENN TIPTON's Live Appearances - "With Parkinson's, It's A Day-To-Day Situation; He Will Always Come Out When He's Feeling Strong"

Metal God and Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently guested on The Animal House Radio Show. In the interview below he discusses the band's Firepower album, his departure from Judas Priest in 1992 to pursue a solo career, guitarist Glenn Tipton and his battle with Parkinson's disease, and on planning setlists on tour.

Greece's Rockpages has released a new interview conducted recently with Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill. In the following excerpt, Ian discusses Glenn Tipton - who has taken a step back due to his battle with Parkinson's disease - and the band continuing without him as a full member of the band.

"That remains to be seen. But, there is no reason why we shouldn’t. Glenn is still mentally fine. All his mental powers are in place. So, there is no reason why the song writing team at least shouldn’t carry on. There is no reason why it shouldn’t. Glenn’s problem for the most part is the stamina part of things. He only gets up for three or four songs and for those 10-15 minutes he is fine. His playing is fine. So, there is no reason we shouldn’t continue. There is no reason why we shouldn’t make another album. And there is no reason why Glenn shouldn’t be at least on the writing team and play its part. That’s all possible. At the moment of course."

