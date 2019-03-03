JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD On The Power Of Heavy Metal - "To Break Through Any Kind Of Issues, Hate, Intolerance, Prejudice On Any Level"

Rob Halford of Judas Priest fame recently guested on Albany's Q103. He discussed the power of music and heavy metal, the creative process, and the Firepower album. An excerpt is available below along withe the audio.

Q: You have broken so many barriers with heavy metal, even from fashion, from wearing leather and studs, and breaking barriers, it's not easy. Did you ever second-guess yourself or did you always just fit?

Halford: "It's a wonderful subject, this whole business of breaking barriers and tearing down walls. You know what walls do? Walls divide people, walls create a barrier of silence, and the great thing that music has always been able to do is to break through walls. Music is about communication, music is about talking with each other through the songs, through the shows that we go to.

"When metal maniacs come together, have a few drinks or hang out in the parking lot, I know they talk about stuff other than music, that's a natural human thing, so this is a great thing about the power of heavy metal as a music source, to break through any kind of issues, hate, intolerance, prejudice on any level. Metal maniacs have this great capacity to love each other and help each other, get through difficult times together, so this is a glorious thing about the life of being a metal maniac. The fact that there are millions of us around the world doing great things with the music that we love..."

Halford is a guest on tonight’s (Sunday, March 3rd) episode of Ride With Norman Reedus only on AMC. Check out a teaser clip below:

Ride with Norman Reedus is an American travel series that premiered on AMC on June 12, 2016. The series follows actor and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus where he and a guest of the week travel across a different destination on a motorcycle while exploring the city's biker culture and checking out various locales.