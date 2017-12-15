JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD Shares Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Rejection Letter; Video Streaming

Earlier this week, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced their Class Of 2018 inductees, with Judas Priest being shut out. Frontman Rob Halford has since shared the rejection letter that Priest received from Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame President/CEO Greg Harris.

On December 13th, during an interview with Mark & Neanderpaul of Phoenix radio station 100.7 KSLX, Halford read the e-mail he received, which states:

"Thank you for embracing your nomination for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. While you didn't garner enough votes for induction this year, you were part of a very select group of Hall Of Fame nominees. Artists are frequently on the ballot multiple times before they are inducted. For example, Black Sabbath were nominated eight times before their induction, Patti Smith seven times, Solomon Burke nine times, and both the Beastie Boys and The Yardbirds were on the ballot three times before their respective inductions.

"If you are touring or simply traveling nearby, please visit our museum in Cleveland, Ohio. Our six floors of exhibitions tell the remarkable history of rock and roll and how it changed the world. You're part of that story and we'd love to share it with you. Again, congratulations on your nomination.

"My best, Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Watch the video below: Class Of 2018 inductees:

Performer Category

* Bon Jovi

* The Cars

* Dire Straits

* The Moody Blues

* Nina Simone

Award For Early Influence

* Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland. Ticket on-sale dates will be announced in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony will again have its television premiere on HBO, and a radio broadcast on SiriusXM. Broadcast details will be announced in early 2018.