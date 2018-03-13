JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "The Moment I Came Out As A Gay Man, I Never Really Thought Of The Consequences"

Judas Priest frontman and metal icon Judas Priest is featured in a new interview with Noisey in support of the band's new album, Firepower. An excerpt is available below.

On new song "No Surrender"

Halford: "The great thing about Priest in all the years that we've been making heavy metal music is that we’ve always kind of carried this metal flag, if you will – this beacon of hope that, no matter what you may be going through in life, there’s always a sense of overcoming difficulties, a sense of winning, a sense of coming out on top. We’ve always tried to push this kind of positive experience in the songs that we make. So 'No Surrender', it’s a statement. It’s a simple fact that, from our perspective, no matter what you’re up against, the greatest thing you can ever do is face that challenge. Overcome it, and win, and never surrender."

On coming out as a gay man

Halford: "When you’re a musician, one of the things that comes to you in the beginning that is quite unexpected is the reaction from your fans, and to the way your music plays an important part in their life, in figuring things out. That’s what happened to me. The moment I came out as a gay man, I never really thought of the consequences. Of course, the proverbial happened, it hits the newswires and it’s this big, big thing. As a result of that, you then get these beautiful messages back from your fans around the world saying that because you’re able to step forward and proclaim your sexuality in a strong way, in a proud way, that that’s helped them in life, and you go, 'Wow.' So as a gay guy in metal, I welcome this opportunity to reinforce that statement. These difficult times for a lot of us. In this matter of sexuality, you’ve got to be able to talk. When the terrible scourge of the AIDs epidemic hit the world, up until that point, the gay community didn’t really have much of a strong voice. There was an organisation in London called ACT UP who were very vocal. They went storming into Parliament, held these big demonstrations, and had a simple slogan — 'silence equals death.’ That simple statement was very profound. The battle goes on for me; as a gay man. I shall not be happy until I see equality across the board. That’s vital. I don’t think it’s right that there’s one set of rules for one individual and another set of rules and laws for another individual. That’s not the way the world should work."

The Judas Priest pop-up store at Sony Square NYC - located in the gallery at Sony Square NYC (25 Madison Avenue in New York City) - is open now through March 19th. A video tour from Ken Pierce (PiercingMetal.com) can be seen below, as well as some photos from the venue.

Judas Priest’s new studio album Firepower is out now, and fans from around the northeast area will be able to meet the band at a New York City CD signing. Fans who purchase Firepower at Sony Square NYC will receive a wristband that will grant you access to the special event on March 19th at 6 PM. Wristbands are limited and will be distributed on first come first serve basis. This will be the only opportunity to meet the band while they are in the US. No posed photos allowed, and the band will sign copies of the new the album purchased during street week at the Sony Square NYC. Also please note, Sony Square NYC only accepts credit cards.

Featured items at the store include a gallery of rare band photos, a display of historic Judas Priest stage outfits, Judas Priest lyric sheets handwritten by Rob Halford, and other Judas Priest surprises. For sale at the pop-up store will be the brand-new album Firepower, as well as the band’s entire vinyl catalog and authentic Judas Priest merchandise.

Firepower is comprised of 14 tracks of pure and highly inspired metal. And to mark the occasion Priest has reunited with producer Tom Allom (the man behind the board for all of the band’s releases from 1979 - 1988, including such stellar classics as Unleashed In The East, British Steel, Screaming For Vengeance and Defenders Of The Faith) and with Grammy Award-winning producer Andy Sneap also helping to raise the sonic bar even higher.

Firepower tracklisting:

"Firepower"

"Lightning Strike"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Never The Heroes"

"Necromancer"

"Children Of The Sun"

"Guardians"

"Rising From Ruins"

"Flame Thrower"

"Spectre"

"Traitors Gate"

"No Surrender"

"Lone Wolf"

"Sea Of Red"

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will kick off on March 13th in Pennsylvania, and wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Confirmed tour dates:

March

13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum