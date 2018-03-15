JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "We're A Rock 'N' Roll Band That Plays Heavy Metal Music"
March 15, 2018, 2 hours ago
While Judas Priest was once targeted by the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) for their lyrics, listing them in 1985’s “Filthy 15” of artists that should be banned, the group has persevered over the years and their followers remain loyal.
“I’ve lived long enough to make sense of all of this and everything we’ve been through over the decades,” frontman Rob Halford tells Fox News. “Now, some of those parents are probably bringing their kids to shows. And it goes to show you that, thankfully, common sense prevails. We’re a rock ’n’ roll band that plays heavy metal music. Our intent is to give you a great night out and offer the best time that we can with our music.”
Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Check out some fan-filmed video below.
Firepower 2018 tour dates, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, are listed below.
March
15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place
27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama
31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple
April
3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center
17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
19 - San Francisco - The Warfield
22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
May
1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
