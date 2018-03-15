JUDAS PRIEST Frontman ROB HALFORD - "We're A Rock 'N' Roll Band That Plays Heavy Metal Music"

While Judas Priest was once targeted by the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) for their lyrics, listing them in 1985’s “Filthy 15” of artists that should be banned, the group has persevered over the years and their followers remain loyal.

“I’ve lived long enough to make sense of all of this and everything we’ve been through over the decades,” frontman Rob Halford tells Fox News. “Now, some of those parents are probably bringing their kids to shows. And it goes to show you that, thankfully, common sense prevails. We’re a rock ’n’ roll band that plays heavy metal music. Our intent is to give you a great night out and offer the best time that we can with our music.”

Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour on March 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Check out some fan-filmed video below.

Firepower 2018 tour dates, with support from Saxon and Black Star Riders, are listed below.

March

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

(Band photo - Justin Borucki)