JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON On Parkinson's Battle - "I Would Never Want To Compromise The Greatest Metal Band In The World"

It was recently announced that guitarist Glenn Tipton would be unable to tour with Judas Priest in support of their new album Firepower, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

"By now many of you will know I won't be doing the forthcoming Judas Priest tour because of health issues," says Tipton in a personal message posted today (March 14th) at the band's official website.

"I’m so sorry but four years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's and was told by my specialist that I had already had it for over ten years - I knew something was wrong with my co-ordination and fluency regarding my playing but I worked around it and battled on - I have good days and bad days but the disease is degenerative and I would never want to compromise the greatest metal band in the world - it was therefore during the last rehearsals I decided to step down and have Andy Sneap fill in - he's a great guy and I'm sure he'll do a great job - I'm sure the band will be as strong as ever.

"I have been overwhelmed by the massive support and love I’ve had from other artists and from fans all over the world and from many friends and metal maniacs out there - it's not the end for me - I’ll still be able to write and record and on good days even join the band on stage for a few songs - with new medication and advances being made who knows what the future holds - but one thing's for sure - it will certainly involve Priest!"

Judas Priest kicked off their Firepower 2018 Tour last night, March 13th, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Check out some fan-filmed video below.

Setlist:

"Firepower"

"Running Wild"

"Grinder"

"Sinner"

"The Ripper"

"Lightning Strike"

"Bloodstone"

"Saints In Hell"

"Turbo Lover"

"Angel"

"Evil Never Dies"

"Some Heads Are Gonna Roll"

"Breaking The Law"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Painkiller"

"The Hellion / Electric Eye"

"Metal Gods"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Living After Midnight"

The Judas Priest: Firepower 2018 Tour will wrap up on May 1st in Texas. Support comes from Saxon and Black Star Riders.

Dates:

March

15 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

17 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

18 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

20 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

25 - Ottawa, ON - The Arena at TD Place

27 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

28 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

30 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama

31 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Masonic Temple

April

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

5 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

8 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

10 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

11 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

15 - Kent, WA - ShoWare Center

17 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

19 - San Francisco - The Warfield

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

29 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum