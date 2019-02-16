JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist GLENN TIPTON's Daughter Taking Part In Barcelona Marathon To Raise Funds For Parkinson's Foundation

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton's daughter, Karina Greenin, started a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week in support of her father's battle against Parkinson's Disease. In her introductory message, found below, Greenin revealed that she will take part in the Barcelona Marathon next month to try and raise some funds. Check out the GoFundMe campaign here.

Greenin: As many of you know, my Dad (Glenn Tipton) has Parkinson's. It affects so many aspects of his life, and sadly has recently forced him to retire from full-time touring (the tremors causing problems with coordination that impair the speed and accuracy of guitar playing). My Dad is ever the fighter and has an amazing positive attitude trying to battle this cruel disease. Judas Priest have set up 'The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation' in his honour, all proceeds raised from the foundation will go directly to a 'pioneering new treatment called MR guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy which although in its early stages has already had great success with a Parkinson's related condition called essential tremor.' Dad is keen to make a difference to help other people fighting the disease, and I'd love to support him. I'm participating in the Barcelona Marathon (10th March) to try and raise some funds. Any donations are hugely appreciated!"

At the time of this writing, the campaign had taken in £2, 356 of the £2,500 goal.

Greece's Rockpages has released a new interview conducted recently with Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill. In the following excerpt, Ian discusses Glenn Tipton - who has taken a step back due to his battle with Parkinson's disease - and the band continuing without him as a full member of the band.

"That remains to be seen. But, there is no reason why we shouldn’t. Glenn is still mentally fine. All his mental powers are in place. So, there is no reason why the song writing team at least shouldn’t carry on. There is no reason why it shouldn’t. Glenn’s problem for the most part is the stamina part of things. He only gets up for three or four songs and for those 10-15 minutes he is fine. His playing is fine. So, there is no reason we shouldn’t continue. There is no reason why we shouldn’t make another album. And there is no reason why Glenn shouldn’t be at least on the writing team and play its part. That’s all possible. At the moment of course."

