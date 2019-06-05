JUDAS PRIEST – Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER And Bassist IAN HILL Show Off Their Gear; Rig Rundown Video Streaming
Premier Guitar has uploaded a Rig Rundown video showcasing the gear used by Judas Priest.
Ian Hill retired his vintage Jazz bass decades ago and now exclusively rocks his signature Spector models. He brings along four of them and strings them up with DR Black Beauties strings. Two of the quartet use the BKB 50 set (.050–.070–.090–.110) and are tuned down a half step. The other two use the lowest four strings of a 5-string set (.065–.085–.105–.125).
Richie Faulkner’s main axe is his signature Epiphone Flying V that has a mahogany body and neck with an ebony fretboard. This sig features EMG 57 and 66 pickups along with a licensed Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo. The V is strung with Ernie Ball Nickel Wound .011–.048 strings and tuned down a half step.
Judas Priest’s show with Uriah Heep tonight at the Broadmoor World Arena has been canceled. Priest singer Rob Halford is dealing with bronchitis and was ordered by doctors to rest if he wants his voice to recover. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and no rescheduled date has been announced.
A message from Judas Priest reads:
“Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover - therefore tomorrow’s Judas Priest concert has unfortunately been cancelled. The band did not want to cancel but Rob's health must come first. THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK to Colorado Springs, but until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase.”
Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.
June
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena (CANCELED)
8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre
11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre
14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place
17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino
21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center
22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield
27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena
29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint