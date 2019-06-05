JUDAS PRIEST – Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER And Bassist IAN HILL Show Off Their Gear; Rig Rundown Video Streaming

Premier Guitar has uploaded a Rig Rundown video showcasing the gear used by Judas Priest.

Ian Hill retired his vintage Jazz bass decades ago and now exclusively rocks his signature Spector models. He brings along four of them and strings them up with DR Black Beauties strings. Two of the quartet use the BKB 50 set (.050–.070–.090–.110) and are tuned down a half step. The other two use the lowest four strings of a 5-string set (.065–.085–.105–.125).

Richie Faulkner’s main axe is his signature Epiphone Flying V that has a mahogany body and neck with an ebony fretboard. This sig features EMG 57 and 66 pickups along with a licensed Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo. The V is strung with Ernie Ball Nickel Wound .011–.048 strings and tuned down a half step.

Judas Priest’s show with Uriah Heep tonight at the Broadmoor World Arena has been canceled. Priest singer Rob Halford is dealing with bronchitis and was ordered by doctors to rest if he wants his voice to recover. Refunds are available at the point of purchase and no rescheduled date has been announced.

A message from Judas Priest reads:

“Rob Halford has been fighting bronchitis for over a week and now doctors have told him he needs full rest so his voice can recover - therefore tomorrow’s Judas Priest concert has unfortunately been cancelled. The band did not want to cancel but Rob's health must come first. THE PRIEST WILL BE BACK to Colorado Springs, but until then refunds for all tickets will be available at point of purchase.”

Judas Priest's current tour itinerary, with special guests Uriah Heep opening, can be seen below.

June

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena (CANCELED)

8 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Lethbridge, AB - Enmax Centre

11 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre

14 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

16 - Kelowna, BC - Propera Place

17 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

19 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Casino

21 - Seattle, WA - Showare Center

22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

24 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

25 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

28 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint