JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Announces One-Hour Online Masterclass

A live, interactive, online guitar Masterclass with Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest has been announced courtesy of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp.

Chat with Richie in this interactive guitar Masterclass where he will show you guitar techniques and his favorite Judas Priest riffs and solos. Learn straight from the artist who plays them, and ask him a question you've always wondered about. This class will last a minimum of 60 minutes, you will be sent a Zoom link to join this class two days before the event.

The Masterclass takes place on June 26th from 9:00 pm – 10:00 pm CETGo to this location for details.

Faulkner recently joined forces with session/touring drummer Joe Lazarus to perform Iron Maiden's "To Tame A Land" during quarantine. Faulkner announced the clip via Twitter, stating: "Myself and my bro @joelazdrums took it back to the Piece Of Mind album for some quarantine fun and laid down 'To Take A Land'. Wicked song, wicked drumming by Joe and lots of fun to do. Shall we do another one?"

Myself and my bro @joelazdrums took it back to the piece of mind album for some quarantine fun and laid down To take a land. Wicked song, wicked drumming by joe and lots of fun to do. Check out the full vid on the you tubes. Shall we do another one?https://t.co/LWInX5MsAC pic.twitter.com/LSvVuvMd5n

The new Gibson TV Original Series, Riff Lords, gives viewers the chance to learn the riffs of their favourite songs directly from the guitarist who plays them.

In Episode 1 of Riff Lords, Richie Faulkner breaks down the riffs of iconic Judas Priest songs including "Electric Eye", “Painkiller”, “Hell Bent for Leather” and many more.