JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Featured In Premier Episode Of Gibson TV Original Series “Riff Lords”; Video

April 23, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal riff notes richie faulkner judas priest

JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Featured In Premier Episode Of Gibson TV Original Series “Riff Lords”; Video

The brand new Gibson TV Original Series, Riff Lords, gives viewers the chance to learn the riffs of their favourite songs directly from the guitarist who plays them.  

In Episode 1 of Riff Lords, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner breaks down the riffs of iconic Judas Priest songs including "Electric Eye", “Painkiller”, “Hell Bent for Leather” and many more.



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews