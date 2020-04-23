JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Featured In Premier Episode Of Gibson TV Original Series “Riff Lords”; Video
The brand new Gibson TV Original Series, Riff Lords, gives viewers the chance to learn the riffs of their favourite songs directly from the guitarist who plays them.
In Episode 1 of Riff Lords, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner breaks down the riffs of iconic Judas Priest songs including "Electric Eye", “Painkiller”, “Hell Bent for Leather” and many more.