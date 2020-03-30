JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Invites Fans To Take Part In #LockdownRockdown Challenge; Video

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is inviting fans to contribute musical ideas to a riff he has posted online for download.

Says Richie: "So as promised, here’s another riff for you ‘orrible lot! It’s another original idea called Virus 19 that I want you maniacs to do your own thing with.

"Whether it’s a guitar part, a solo, a bass line, drum part or vocal... Last time we even had maniacs making things and doing dances so however this inspires you, feel free to express it! Throw me an @ mention here and include the hashtag #LockdownRockdown My favourite 10 will be reposted on my page.

"I’m in e standard Tuning in the F sharp position and it’s 100 bpm. I slow the riff down at the end so you maniacs can see and hear more clearly what I’m doing. If you want to download the original file to open in your own software, go to my website www.richiefaulkner.com under the menu, falcon riffs. There’s also a version with no drums for all you tub thumpers out there!

"Can’t wait to see what you come up!"

