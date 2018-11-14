JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Offers Tips On How To Build A Creative, Emotive Solo In New Speed Of Flight Episode; Video

November 14, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal riff notes richie faulkner judas priest

There are so many creative ways in which a guitarist can grab the listener’s attention at the beginning of a solo. In this new episode of the Guitar World series Speed Of Flight, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner looks at some effective ways to say, “Listen to me and check out what I have to say!”

