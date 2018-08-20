JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER "On The Fence" About Omission From Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

This summer, Judas Priest was inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History at the Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany. During a recent interview with Brian Aberback of Patch.com, Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner was reminded that many fans in The United States believe the band deserves to be in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. His feelings on the matter follow:

"I'm on the fence with it. Metal's always been the underdog and there are many fans who want to see their music represented there. I get that from a fan's point of view and it doesn't quite make sense that Priest isn't in there. But, and this is just my opinion, when you're a band that's been touring and recording for 50 years, and you're still making music that you and your fans love, that's all the affirmation anyone needs."

Legends will collide late this summer when Deep Purple and Judas Priest embark on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off August 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio and visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre