JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Performs “Organas Rage” Live On EMGtv; Video

February 22, 2017, 35 minutes ago

Judas Priest's guitarist Richie Faulkner returns to the EMGtv studio to play over an original track, "Organas Rage".

“Richie came straight from a Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp on a short break before starting pre-production for the new Judas Priest Album. Richie’s guitar is loaded with the EMG 57/66 humbucker set running through a Dunlop Wah and chorus pedal.”

Previously posted Richie Faulkner videos from EMGtv are available for streaming below:

